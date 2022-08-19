Syntropy Market Capitalization Tops $46.09 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $46.09 million and $71,216.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,399,081 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

