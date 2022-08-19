Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sysco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.50. 17,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,301. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Sysco by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 897,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 204,147 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 218,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 200,721 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,673,000 after buying an additional 181,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,237,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,720,000 after buying an additional 180,548 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

