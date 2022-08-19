Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading Down 0.8%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tabcorp in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA lowered Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.
Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.
