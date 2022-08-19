Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Shares Down 2%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTC:TABCF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 26,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 8,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

