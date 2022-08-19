Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Down 5% This Week

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00008433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $2,787.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00738903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 565,592 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

