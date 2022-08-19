Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Down 5% This Week

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00008433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $2,787.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00738903 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Tadpole Finance Profile
Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 565,592 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tadpole Finance Coin Trading
