Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Shares of Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Rating) were up 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). Approximately 15,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 30,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.72 ($0.02).

Tanfield Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.85.

About Tanfield Group

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

