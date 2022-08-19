Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
NYSE:SKT opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.79. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 205.13%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.
