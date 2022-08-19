Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:SKT opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.79. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 205.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.