Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $46.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Tapestry by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,577 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $82,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

