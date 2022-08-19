Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.57. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

