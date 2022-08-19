Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Reduced by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 0.6% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,591. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

