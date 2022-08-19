Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $173.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average of $189.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.