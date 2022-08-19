Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $231.00 to $223.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.23.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $173.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.94. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Target by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

