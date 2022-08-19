Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33), RTT News reports. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average of $189.94. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Target

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

