TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,958 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 710,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,169,000 after buying an additional 480,112 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 234,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.53. 399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,152. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

