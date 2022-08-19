TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.93. 17,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,793. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

