TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,359 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of WY traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $36.25. 6,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,657. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

