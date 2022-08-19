TBH Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,200,000 after acquiring an additional 144,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,734,000 after acquiring an additional 266,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,489. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.32. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

