TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $18.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.15 on Friday, hitting $324.13. 956,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,791,476. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.23 and a 200-day moving average of $320.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

