TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $650,783,000 after purchasing an additional 313,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,712,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $571,273,000 after purchasing an additional 622,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.8 %

COP traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.04. 69,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

