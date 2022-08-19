TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $588,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 400.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.37. 5,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

