TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
