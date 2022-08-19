TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.41. 19,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,923. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.