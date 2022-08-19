TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in CME Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

Shares of CME stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

