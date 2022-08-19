TD Securities Boosts Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$9.00

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian cut their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on Timbercreek Financial to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$10.50 price target (up from C$10.40) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

TSE:TF opened at C$8.67 on Monday. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.47, a quick ratio of 122.75 and a current ratio of 125.09. The stock has a market cap of C$728.32 million and a PE ratio of 18.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.95.

Timbercreek Financial Cuts Dividend

About Timbercreek Financial

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.75%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

