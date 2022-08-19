Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.26.

TECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 29,412.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 129,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,767,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 110,094 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

