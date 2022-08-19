Teloscoin (TELOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $383,157.52

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $383,157.52 and approximately $15,183.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00102614 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00020618 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00233939 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00030412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Teloscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

