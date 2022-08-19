TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.