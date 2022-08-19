TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.
Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
