TEN (TENFI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $24,699.00

TEN (TENFI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. TEN has a total market capitalization of $601,787.89 and approximately $24,699.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TEN has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00788259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TEN Profile
TEN’s total supply is 256,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.
Buying and Selling TEN
Receive News & Updates for TEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.