Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Insider Richard H. Zay Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $176,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tennant stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $85.33.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Tennant’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

