TenUp (TUP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $116,659.00

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $116,659.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenUp coin can now be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TenUp has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003751 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00140908 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009021 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2,285.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000696 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000075 BTC.
About TenUp
TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TenUp Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.