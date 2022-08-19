Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.89. 896,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Teradata has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $59.38.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 45.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 297,586 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 92.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 443,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

