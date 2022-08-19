Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.31 EPS.

Teradata Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,635. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 14.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 92.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 443,486 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradata by 24.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Teradata by 4.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

