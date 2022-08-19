Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,071,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,789 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.5% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $747,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.13. 63,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244,600. The stock has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.09 and its 200 day moving average is $170.01.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.