Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,714.73 and last traded at $1,714.73. Approximately 464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,658.85.
The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,642.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,444.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.
