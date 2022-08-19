Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,714.73 and last traded at $1,714.73. Approximately 464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,658.85.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,642.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,444.39.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.