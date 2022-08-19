The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,850.00.

BKGFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($64.83) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $67.78.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.