The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by PARK CIRCLE Co

PARK CIRCLE Co cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

NYSE:BA traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.76. 130,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,718,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.58 and a 200 day moving average of $164.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

