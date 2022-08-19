The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Raised by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 3.8% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned 0.13% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $124,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.40.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.77. 27,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.64. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

