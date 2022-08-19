The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE GGZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

