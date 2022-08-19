The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 89,959 Shares

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSGet Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 15th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31.
  • On Tuesday, June 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40.
  • On Monday, June 6th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00.
  • On Thursday, June 2nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48.
  • On Tuesday, May 31st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $1,479,838.78.
  • On Thursday, May 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $8,478,238.72.
  • On Monday, May 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $5.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.27. 1,478,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.01. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.