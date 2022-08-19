The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 89,959 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40.

On Monday, June 6th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $1,479,838.78.

On Thursday, May 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $8,478,238.72.

On Monday, May 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $5.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.27. 1,478,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.01. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.