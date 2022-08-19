The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by PARK CIRCLE Co

PARK CIRCLE Co lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 3.8% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 101.8% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,192,483 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,117 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.93. 45,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,544. The company has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

