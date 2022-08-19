The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Target Price to $22.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SKIN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of SKIN opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.59. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after buying an additional 4,370,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at $28,090,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 2,693.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,396,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after buying an additional 1,346,867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,612,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,271,000 after purchasing an additional 941,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

