The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Target Price to $22.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SKIN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.33.
Beauty Health Price Performance
Shares of SKIN opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.59. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $30.17.
Institutional Trading of Beauty Health
Beauty Health Company Profile
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.