The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price to $44.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

