The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.
The Hackett Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,688. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $719.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Hackett Group by 480.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
