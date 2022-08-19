The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $136.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,895. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 906,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,585,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

