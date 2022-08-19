The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $136.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,895. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group
The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.
Featured Stories
