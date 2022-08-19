The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,627. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.