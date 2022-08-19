The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.90

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.90 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Home Depot has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Depot to earn $17.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $325.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.08. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HD. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.50.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.