The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.06

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.06 and traded as low as $14.45. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 8,604 shares traded.

The Mexico Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

About The Mexico Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXF. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in The Mexico Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in The Mexico Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Mexico Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.