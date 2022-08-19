The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.06

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.06 and traded as low as $14.45. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 8,604 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
