The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Mosaic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 50.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mosaic to earn $12.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. Mosaic has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $79.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

