The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Boosted by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,078 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 2.1% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 273,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $207,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,236,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,479,000 after purchasing an additional 119,694 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 309.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 8,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,198. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.