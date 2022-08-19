The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Iyo Bank Ltd.

Iyo Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 3.2% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 19,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,302,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,570,000 after purchasing an additional 195,531 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,584,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $218.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average of $119.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

