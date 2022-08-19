TheStreet Upgrades ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to “C-“

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $625.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after acquiring an additional 166,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 571,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after buying an additional 119,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 38,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 66,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.